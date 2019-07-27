Students gather at city hall for Austin’s 14th annual Build a Backpack Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Back to school is almost here and Friday about 30 students gathered at City Hall in Austin to grab their most essential supply at Austin’s 14th annual Build a Backpack Day.

Employees from all over Austin donated backpacks for students in need. This year the backpacks will find their way to 13 Austin area elementary, middle and high schools along with Refugee and Immigrant Services and Gardner Betts Juvenile Center.

“If you have three or four kids and you’re having to do school supplies, that’s a huge part of somebody’s budget,” said Mayor Steve Adler.

