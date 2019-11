AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at Murchison Middle School in west Austin were briefly evacuated Friday morning due to a fire.

Austin firefighters responded to the scene at 3700 North Hills Drive and were able to contain the fire to a utility pole and transformer. They said the fire was located at the side of the school near portable classrooms.

The evacuated students were let back into the school by 8:15 a.m.. Austin Energy is also on its way to the scene.