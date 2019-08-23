Stripper, pastor team to help migrants caught up in Mississippi ICE raids

PORTLAND, Oregon (CNN) ⁠— Two professionals from two very different kinds of worlds are coming together to help families affected by the ICE raids in Mississippi.

“We are all sinners and we are all saints. And we can still help our kids because those kids are everybody’s kids,” said Dawn Blu McCall, a stripper who along with a Pastor Adam Ericksen from the Portland area share a mission.

That a stripper and a pastor teamed up is no joke. Instead, it’s the beginning of a new friendship.

“I’m not a Christian. I’m not that kind of weird,” McCall said. “I’m a different kind of weird, you know what I mean? But my kind of weird supports his kind of weird.”

The unlikely duo said they were both devastated by the images of migrant children separated from their families after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid targeting hundreds of undocumented immigrants this month in Mississippi.

They found a solution in each other.

“We can see God working through a burning bush as with Moses, or we can see God working through strippers. And I say amen to that.” Ericksen, the pastor of Clackamas United Church of Christ, said.

During a recent interview with both, McCall said to Ericksen, “I tone it way down for him, you’re welcome.” To which Erickson replied, “Thank you,”

He and McCall connected on social media, and are now are working together.

This screenshot from video shows the outside of Portland-area strip club whose dancers are collecting money to help immigrants

“We made $330 in seven minutes last Saturday,” McCall said.

“We pass around the offering plate,” Erickson added.

A friend, Lauren Seeley, is also making “Our Kids” T-shirts to raise money. The donations will go to the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance.

And while they may have very different approaches, their mission in helping kids is the same.

“My congregation is responding really well to it,” Ericksen said. “They are excited about it. They have the same mission. When you hear Blu talk about her mission with Team Blu, it sounds like church.”

It’s proof that love and faith in humanity is a blessing all its own.

“It’s turned into a giant community-building event, and I think that that is a blessing, to use his kind of words,” McCall said.

Ericksen said they hope to inspire people in different religions, different backgrounds to come together for a higher purpose.

The two gather donations for the same organization in different ways. McCall does not ask Ericksen’s congregation to go to the club. Instead, his congregation donates to the cause at the church.