‘Street rehabilitation’ work starts Monday on portion of 8th Street, expect lane closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers should expect lane closures on Eighth Street in downtown Austin starting Monday.

Austin Public Works crews are starting “street rehabilitation” work on a portion of the street between San Jacinto Boulevard and the Interstate 35 frontage road. The street will remain open to allow traffic to move through the area, but lanes will be closed so traffic will be slower than normal.

The work is expected to take about a month to finish. Crews will work from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, the city said in a press release. The street is going to be repaved, the city said.

The bus stop at Eighth and Trinity may be moved during the work to another stop on Trinity Street. The city said those changes in services will be updated through Capital Metro.

During the work, the city asks that no one parks along the street. If vehicles are parked there, they will be towed to a nearby street.

The project is funded by Proposition G, the 2018 voter-approved transportation bond. More information on the city’s resurfacing programs is on its website.