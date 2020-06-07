Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding

by: Carey Cox

Posted: / Updated:

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Police relocated a stray gator that made its way to a restaurant parking lot on the causeway after Tropical Storm Cristobal flooded the parking lot.

Officers removed the gator in front of ED’s Seafood Shed on the causeway Sunday afternoon and relocated it to 5 Rivers Delta Center.

A bystander provided the following videos of the officers relocating the lost gator.

