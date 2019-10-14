Stranger walked up to two women at ACL Festival and punched them, police say

Austin (KXAN) — A man is accused of walking up to two strangers at the Austin City Limits Music Festival Friday and punching them in the face.

According to court records, two women who are friends told police they were listening to a musical performance at the festival when a man they did not know came up to them without saying anything and punched both of them.

A nearby officer at the festival then recalled one of the women approaching him, holding the right side of her face, “crying and visibly shaken up. ” Her friend was being treated by medics and had visible injuries to her right cheek and lips.

Shortly after, the officer was approached by another person who was reporting a man that appeared to be “highly intoxicated” and “verbally aggressive.” Police determined that man was 29-year-old Thomas Delafuente, and the two women who had been punched earlier said they recognized Delafuente as their attacker.

A warrant issued for Delafuente’s arrest shows he faces charges of two counts of assault with injury (a Class A misdemeanor).

Austin Police tells KXAN they do not have records showing Delafuente has been arrested.

KXAN has reached out to ACL Fest about this incident and is waiting to hear back.

“You’ll notice uniformed and plain-clothed security throughout our site,” ACL Fest says of their festival security on their website. “They’re there to keep you safe, so don’t hesitate to ask them for help if you need immediate assistance. “

Prior to the start of the 2019 event, ACL representatives spoke with KXAN about security during the festival as well:

“Safety is our top priority here at ACL Fest, we work year-round with the City of Austin officials to make sure we’re taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of people here in Zilker Park,” said Brooke Leal, ACL Fest Spokesperson.