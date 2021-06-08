‘Stop Candlewood’ group asks City of Austin, Mayor to reconsider location of homeless housing hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin locals are challenging Mayor Steve Adler and the City of Austin on their decision to move forward with the purchase of the empty Candlewood Suites hotel in northwest Austin for permanent homeless housing.

The “Stop Candlewood” group says nearby business owners and homeowners have safety concerns. They’re asking for City Council to find another location for permanent supportive housing.

“We earnestly ask Council to explore an infinitely more economical and effective location that could serve three to four times as many people as the Candlewood Suites,” said Rupal Chaudhari, of Stop Candlewood.

The protestors argue that there are financial and timing incentives the City must take into account before executing this decision.

The “Stop Candlewood” plans to make an appearance at the Austin City Hall Wednesday, June 9 at 11 am.



