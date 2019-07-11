Statewide Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old last seen in Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 18-month-old, Cedric Jackson.

Authorities expanded the alert across Texas Wednesday after it was originally only for the Dallas-area.

Jackson’s aunt has temporary custody of him. She says she put him to bed Tuesday night and he was gone Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for a black, male in his 40s in connection with the abduction. The suspect is 5 feet 7 inches and was last heard from in Dallas.

Officials believe this child could be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information regarding this abduction, call the Dallas Police Department: 214-671-4268