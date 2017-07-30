State of Texas: Lawmakers aim to limit local control

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas lawmakers are looking to limit how much cities can spend. Senate Bill 18, which caps how much city councils or county commissioners can spend, was quickly approved by the Texas Senate last week. It’s one of several measures limiting local governments. Senators also approved bills to put new limits on a city’s ability to annex land and a measure to cut back local rules to protect trees on private property.

Concern about the state limiting local control led several mayors to sign a letter requesting to meet with Governor Greg Abbott. The Governor agreed to meet with several of those mayors and hear their concerns about legislation being considered in the special session.

San Marcos Mayor John Thomaides and the mayors of Galveston and Corpus Christi met with Abbott in Austin on Wednesday. Mayors from Amarillo, El Paso, and Lubbock joined the Governor on Thursday. Thomaides says he made his positions on the issues clear with the Governor.

“We believe in home rule of cities, that’s in the state constitution, it’s in our constitution as well in San Marcos,” Thomaides said after the meeting. He added that San Marcos, like other Texas cities, faces unique circumstances, and local control is key to meet the needs of citizens. “We meet every two weeks. The state government meets every two years,” Thomaides said. “So they’re still going to come to me to solve problems.”

Notably absent from the meetings were the mayors from Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas. While they also signed the letter mayors sent to Abbott, the Governor has not arranged to meet with them.

Supporters of the legislation to limit local control say some city and county policies hurt taxpayers and the Texas economy. “Here’s the problem: local governments are spending too much money,” said James Quintero of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. “The gap between what they should be spending and what they actually are spending is growing really fast.” Quintero says limits on local spending would help Texans facing rising tax bills. “Government spending is taxation,” Quintero explained. “If we’re ever going to get a handle on this property tax situation, we need to address the root problem, which is government spending.”

Alana Rocha, a multimedia journalist at the Texas Tribune, says she expects the House to be more responsive to city leaders when it comes to local control.

“But you do hear a lot of emotion from local city leaders and mayors,” Rocha said. “It’s a big issue and we’ve seen, you know already, the tree bills that have gotten so much attention that the House did pass a version, and it’s the same version the Governor vetoed during the regular session,” Rocha added. “So it doesn’t look like they might play ball on all those issues quite like the Senate did.”

Senator Kirk Watson, D-Austin, says he is stunned by some of the legislation coming out of the Texas Senate. In an interview with KXAN, Watson derided the bill that regulates bathroom use based on biological sex – better known as the “bathroom bill” – as purposefully discriminatory. He has hopes that the Texas House will more careful when considering their own version of the bill.

“First of all, I think the House has been more deliberative,” Watson said. “Good for them and good on them for doing that. And I think what they’ll do is look at some of this legislation that’s been so quickly and badly rushed out of the Senate and they’ll take their time.”

State lawmakers previously cut the amount Texas pays to therapy providers for low-income and disabled children. Now, some House members are trying to restore that funding. Even though it’s not on Governor Abbott’s list of priorities for the special session, Representative Sarah Davis, R-University Place, says reversing the budget cuts should be on the agenda.

“If the Governor is going to bring us back here to talk about which bathrooms people can use or what we can do with our trees, then surely the disabled children of this state should take priority,” Davis said.