AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin City Council members Delia Garza, Greg Casar, Jimmy Flannigan and Natasha Harper-Madison will meet for the quarterly Judicial Committee meeting. One of the topics on the agenda is discussing a new state law focused on marijuana enforcement.

The law allows the sale of hemp products, things like CBD oil that contains 0.3% or less Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC — the psychoactive compound of cannabis that gets users high. In order to prosecute these cases, law enforcement must test THC levels.