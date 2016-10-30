State of Texas: In-Depth – Turnout Impact

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lot of people vote early so they don’t have to wait in lines on election day. But like so many things in this election, this year is different. Early voting turnout set records last week across Texas. The question is, which candidates benefit most from the heavy turnout? This week on State of Texas: In-Depth, KXAN anchor Robert Hadlock and political reporter Phil Prazan give their take on the election.

The surge in turnout comes despite two unpopular candidates in the presidential race, and a seemingly constant stream of negative news about both of them. “People are worried about their jobs and keeping them,” Hadlock said. “That’s always the bottom line, I think.” The next president’s impact on the Supreme Court is also motivating some voters. “Whoever wins this election will decide the makeup of the Court for the next 10 to 20 to 30 years,” Prazan said. “It really could set the tone for the next generation of voters.”

New polls released this week show Hillary Clinton closing the gap on Donald Trump here in Texas. But Hadlock believes the nature of this election, with polarizing candidates, makes it harder to get accurate poll results. “People don’t want to say who they’re really going to vote for,” Hadlock said. “I think the polls are to be ignored, frankly, this election.” Prazan pointed to a recent case where voters proved the pollsters wrong: “I remember covering the New Hampshire primary, where people did not expect Trump voters to show up, until they did.”