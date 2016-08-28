State of Texas: In-Depth – Trump in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Donald Trump brought his campaign for president to Austin last week, drawing crowds of supporters – and protesters.

This week on State of Texas, Josh Hinkle and our round table of experts look closer at who didn’t turn out for Trump. Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek joins Jim Henson from the Texas Politics Project to take on the topic of notable Republicans who did not show up, and whether that signals trouble for the Trump campaign.

Congressman John Carter was one Republican who came out to back Trump. Carter shared his personal perspective on Trump’s appeal, and why he believes some Texans who aren’t supporting Trump now will soon change their minds.

A creative protest is bringing new attention to the Campus Carry law at the University of Texas. Our round table experts explore whether the protests could lead the legislature to consider changes to the law.

Watch the full program in the video above.