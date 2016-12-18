State of Texas: In-Depth – Texans nominated for Trump’s cabinet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This past week, two Texans earned nominations to President-elect Trump’s Cabinet. This Sunday’s KXAN State of Texas program looks closer at the choices and the impact they could have on Texas.

The President-elect selected CEO of Exxon Mobil and University of Texas grad, Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state on Tuesday. Former Governor of Texas, Rick Perry, was nominated on Wednesday to head up the U.S. Department of Energy.

Much speculation lies ahead if both of these nominations will move past the congressional approval. People on both sides of the aisle have raised concerns about Tillerson’s ties with Russia. Critics of Perry point to his history of wanting to eliminate the energy department.

“The Governor has a strong resume of leadership with 14 years of managing one of the largest and most complicated economies,” said Ray Sullivan, who served as Perry’s Chief of Staff during his time as Texas Governor. Sullivan told State of Texas Host Josh Hinkle he believes Perry is the right choice for Washington.

“He had a lot to offer the country and I think Donald Trump saw that and put him in a really important position,” he added.

Texas lawmakers are just a few weeks from starting the next session, and there will be several new faces in the House and Senate. KXAN political reporter Phil Prazan spoke with Senator-elect Dawn Buckingham, a doctor from Lakeway who will represent State Senate District 24.

Buckingham has already filed a resolution in support of efforts by the Texas Congressional delegation to repeal Obamacare. She says she’s seen problems caused by the Affordable Care Act in her own practice.

“We spend more time with our backs to our patients typing into a computer than we do face to face and really taking care of our patients like we need to,” Senator Buckingham said.

Buckingham also spoke about her approach to school funding and border security now that Texas has a friend inside the White House. You can see her interview Sunday morning on State of Texas at 8:30 AM on KXAN.