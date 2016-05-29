State of Texas: In-Depth Special – Safety changes after disastrous floods

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) – When floodwaters rise, a little warning could make a major difference for families. That’s why the state invested $6.8 million dollars following the deadly 2015 floods in Central Texas.

Lawmakers allocated the money days after the flood in a last-minute vote. After budgeting mistakes, the money ended where it belonged. With it, the Texas Water Development Board launched a new website giving unprecedented information to homeowners. With it, families can see their exact flood risk.

“Easy to get to, easy to see,” said Bech Bruun, Chairman of the Texas WaterDevelopment Board, describing the website. “It’s accessible not just on a computer but, as well, on a smart phone.”

The flooding that Memorial Day Weekend rushed down streams and into the Blanco, Colorado and San Marcos Rivers. Some of the water went dozens of miles with no flood gauges to alert weather officials or first responders.

Over a matter of hours, the water swept through several counties and hitting cities like Austin, Bastrop, San Marcos and Wimberley.

“Too often tragedy creates outcomes that we should’ve had before,” said Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.

In a special edition of State of Texas: In-Depth, Watson told KXAN’s Josh Hinkle the work to get the flood money wasn’t about politics.

“It was about getting the job done and getting it done right,” said Watson.Watch KXAN’s State of Texas: In-Depth Special on Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. after the Monaco Grand Prix Formula One race.