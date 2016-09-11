State of Texas: In Depth – Poll Shows Tight Race in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A presidential poll released this week surprised a lot of people. The results show Hillary Clinton actually leading Donald Trump in Texas. The Washington Post/Survey Monkey poll shows Clinton with 46% support compared to Donald Trump’s 45% in a head-to-head race. In a four-way race including Libertarian Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Clinton and Trump are tied with 40%.

The poll is surprising, since Texas is considered to be a virtual lock for Trump. In fact, the last time a Democrat running for president won Texas was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Does Clinton really have a chance to end the drought for Democrats? We put the question to our political round table. Texas Tribune reporter Jay Root and Real Clear Politics writer Heather Wilhelm look at the poll in a larger context. “The issue isn’t one poll,” Root said. “We have had other polls that have shown this to be closer than recent elections.”

Root and Wilhelm also explore what to expect in the upcoming debates. “I just really would like to see more follow up questions,” said Wilhelm. “I think there has been an interesting pattern in this election with both Hillary and Donald Trump where you will get asked a question on immigration and the answer will be something absurd or evasive or contradictory of something they said 5 minutes ago.”

Watch the full program in the video above.