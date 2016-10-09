State of Texas: In-Depth – Children at Risk

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Hundreds of children in Texas who reported sexual or physical abuse did not get checked by state workers responsible for protecting them. The problem? Texas has a high number of at-risk children, and there aren’t enough Child Protective Services case workers or investigators to handle their cases. This week on State of Texas, political reporter Phil Prazan takes a closer look at the problem and what child advocates say needs to happen now.

Also on State of Texas, Josh Hinkle looks at the response after state lawmakers call on police and State Troopers to be a little nicer. And as anticipation grows for Sunday night’s Presidential debate, see where polls show Texans stand on the candidates.