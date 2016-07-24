State of Texas: In-Depth – Between Two Conventions

AUSTIN (KXAN) – As the Republican National Convention comes to a close, State of Texas: In-Depth is looking ahead to the Democrats big pep rally in Philadelphia.

Phil Prazan joined host Josh Hinkle from Cleveland to wrap up the Republican Convention, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s lack of an endorsement of party nominee Donald Trump.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Schwaller, who is heading to the Democratic National Convention also joined to talk about what to expect from Hillary Clinton’s supporters. The DNC begins Monday.Watch the full program in the video above.