State of Texas: Government’s role in keeping you safe and healthy

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Two medical debates that may have an impact on your life: Zika and concerns over a permanent form of birth control.

With a wet Texas spring and a hot Texas summer coming, are we prepared for the Zika virus?

Mix in recent rain and a hot summer coming up, you can expect a breeding ground for mosquitos.

The issue gained national attention, with Congress taking up a Zika bill.

Experts predict an outbreak in June or July, especially along the Gulf Coast.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan takes a look at the best ways to defend yourself against the virus.

Also, there’s a growing outcry from women across the country with serious health concerns they say are caused by a popular form of birth control.

It’s called Essure and it’s a device women can get during a quick doctor’s visit.

Since Essure was approved by the FDA in 2002, the agency says around 10,000 women have reported health complications after having it impacted.

KXAN Special Contributor Leslie Rhode spoke to two Austin area women who got Essure and say they haven’t been the same since.