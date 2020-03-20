State Board of Pharmacy: Doctors, stop hoarding drugs showing promise to treat COVID-19

Medical staff shows on February 26, 2020 at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Institute in Marseille, packets of a Nivaquine, tablets containing chloroquine and Plaqueril, tablets containing hydroxychloroquine, drugs that has shown signs of effectiveness against coronavirus. – The Mediterranee infection Institute in Marseille based in La Timone Hospital is at the forefront of the prevention against coronavirus in France. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP) (Photo by GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas State Board of Pharmacy is having an emergency meeting after concerns that pharmacists are dispensing an increased amount of medication that has shown promise in treating COVID-19: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

Allison Vordenbaumen Benz, Executive Director of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, says they’ve recently been made aware of the issue.

“Apparently, prescribers are writing prescriptions to stockpile the drugs for themselves/family members and their office staff as a preventative,” Benz said.

Benz says the drugs are used for conditions including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. She says the board has been told that drug wholesalers are running out.

The emergency meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

KXAN Investigator Arezow Doost is following this story and will have an update after the meeting.