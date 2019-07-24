State agencies encourage employers to take part in the Texas Internship Challenge

Interns, employers and Texas agencies participate in a roundtable discussion about the Texas Internship Challenge. (Courtesy: Cisco Gamez/Texas Workforce Commission)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Education Agency and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board are calling on employers to continue promoting internships for students.

The Texas Internship Challenge is a campaign that focuses on getting companies to increase and add paid internships or for-credit opportunities for students in Texas. The internships are posted on the Texas Internship Challenge’s website.

Leaders from companies such as Amazon, Accenture and Lockheed Martin Corporation joined current interns and Texas Workforce Commission Chair Ruth Hughs, Labor Commissioner Julian Alvarez, Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath and Texas Commissioner of Higher Education Raymund Paredes during a roundtable this week to discuss internship expansion and outreach strategies.

“Connecting students with employers seeking interns is essential to maintaining our robust and skilled workforce,” Alvarez said. “Through the Texas Internship Challenge, students gain valuable skills, experience and are set up for success in their future careers.”

This campaign effort comes as the latest unemployment rate for Texas is at 3.4 percent.