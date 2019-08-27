Starting Sept. 1, a program that left 1.4M Texans with suspended licenses will be repealed

File photo of traffic on I-35 near the Texas Capitol in Austin. (Nexstar File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A controversial program that allowed law enforcement to charge drivers additional fees and suspend licenses for Texans with outstanding traffic fines, will no longer be in effect starting next week.

House Bill 2048 passed and became a law going into effect Sept. 1, repealing the Driver’s Responsibility Program (DRP). The program had come into effect in Sept. 2003, to establish a system to assess surcharge based on a driver’s traffic offenses.

RELATED: Controversial driver’s license program is on its last breath at the Texas Capitol

As a result, nearly 10% of Texas drivers — about 1.4 million people — had suspended licenses because of the outstanding fees and Texas suspended more licenses than any other state.

“All existing DRP surcharge assessments and suspensions will be waived (starting Sept. 1), and no additional surcharges or suspensions related to DRP will be assessed after that date,” a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated.

Drivers with non-DRP suspensions, fines or fees are still responsible to pay them. You can check the status of your driving privileges or pay reinstatement fees on the DPS website.

For more information, you can a list of DRP-related FAQs or email DRPRepeal@dps.texas.gov.