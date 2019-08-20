Starbucks announces date for famous Pumpkin Spice Latte’s return

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Starbucks announced its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte — also known as the “PSL” — will return to stores nationwide on Aug. 27.

On Tuesday morning, the coffee company tweeted:

The drink, which for many online, indicates the coming of the fall, was introduced in 2003 and has become an annual attraction.

mood: i can’t believe it’s almost fall! i can smell the cool air, feel the leaves and taste a pumpkin spice latté xoxo — 𝒿𝓊𝓁𝓎 𝒷𝒶𝒷𝓎 (@diorballerina) August 20, 2019

Today I ordered my first pumpkin spice latte and I paired it with warm zucchini bread.



It is safe to say I am ready for Fall — Carris (@_Slammers_) August 20, 2019

According to the Wall Street Journal, Starbucks’ famous drink was not a huge hit with testers when it was proposed in 2003. In 2016, A. Pawlowski, a writer for the TODAY Show, tried to dissect the drink’s popularity. Pawlowski talked to NBC News’ Health and Nutrition Editor Madelyn Fernstrom, who linked to three possible components:

The drink’s combination of fat and sugar, in addition to its cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, “a treat for the taste buds.” Salt content was also noted, as Fernstrom indicates that the PSL contains “one-tenth the amount of salt you should be consuming in a whole day.”

The second possible reason for its popularity is brain association. According to Fernstrom, the spices you associate with fall — nutmeg, cinnamon and cloves — bring happy holiday memories to mind and make you feel happier.

Third, and most obviously, caffeine.

September 23 is the first day of fall 2019.