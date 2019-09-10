STAR Flight team recognized for their distinguished service

Travis County (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Travis County Commissioners Court recognized the STAR Flight team for distinguished service in Travis County and Central Texas.

MORE: New STAR Flight better equipped to save lives

Proclamation honoring STAR Flight for their service in Central Texas

The team was honored for their life saving efforts and for equipping and certifying their new fleet of AW-169 helicopters, in addition to their ability to answer every emergency call during the time they were developing and executing training.

STAR Flight (Shock Trauma Air Rescue) began operations in 1985 providing advance life support response and transport to the citizens in the Central Texas area. The program expanded capabilities in 1993 adding helicopter rescue, land/water rescue, wilderness search and rescue, and fire suppression.

STAR Flight crew

STAR Flight has earned the followin awards: