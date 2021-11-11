St. Edward’s University PD searching for a man who broke into university apartments, sexually assaulted a student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University police are searching for an unknown man who they say entered an apartment on Sunday and sexually assaulted a student inside.

The department issued a crime advisory on Wednesday, stating that the aggravated sexual assault occurred on Nov. 7 between 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

At this time, UPD says they don’t know how the suspect got into the apartment, which is part of university apartments on Woodward Street.

UPD says they searched the apartment and area but weren’t able to find anyone matching the suspect’s description: White or Hispanic male, athletic build, shaggy hair, light blue tee shirt with navy blue flannel shirt that has an unknown white emblem on top, as well as brown shoes.

The department says crime is never the victim’s fault and provided general safety tips for students, including:

Always lock all doors and windows in your home.

If possible, avoid walking alone.

Download the Topper Safe app and use Friend Walk as an alternative.

If someone bothers you, do not be embarrassed to attract attention to yourself: Yell

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.