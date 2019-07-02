St. David’s HealthCare acquires urgent care centers across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. David’s Healthcare has acquired nine MedSpring Urgent Care centers across Central Texas—part of a 24 urgent care acquisition in Texas, according to the Austin Business Journal.

The clinics began operating under the St. David’s Healthcare name on July 1.

St. David’s Healthcare is adding to its list of Central Texas urgent care clinics in Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, San Marcos and Buda.

“As the region’s leading healthcare provider, we have built a system around convenience and access in order to meet the needs of our patients, and urgent care is a critical part of this,” David Huffstutler, president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said in a release.

Prior to the deal, St. David’s already had four urgent care centers located in Cedar Park, Round Rock, Hutto and Southwest Austin, the ABJ reports.

Locations of the acquired St. David’s CareNow Urgent Care centers:

11521 Ranch Road 620 North (Austin)

517 S. Lamar Blvd. (Austin)

7212 Burnet Road (Austin)

3906 N. Lamar Blvd. (Austin)

208 W. Ben White Blvd. (Austin)

1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. (Cedar Park)

1820 Gattis School Road (Round Rock)

301 N. Guadalupe Street (San Marcos)

1567 Main Street, Suite 100 (Buda)

