Sprinklers played key role in saving lives during Round Rock senior living center fire

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — When a fire broke out at a Round Rock senior living center, the buildings sprinklers sprang into action, keeping the flames from growing as first responders arrived.

More than 50 residents and staff had to evacuate during the three-alarm fire Friday night at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, at 2351 Oakmont Drive. One person went to the hospital with respiratory issues, but no one was seriously hurt.

“If this would not have been a sprinkled building or had that system been compromised in any way, it would have been a different story,” said Williamson County Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Dennis Kincheloe.

Kincheloe said the Fire Marshal’s Office had actually been to the senior living center the day before the fire to teach fire safety.

Investigators believe an electrical issue with the air conditioning units on top of the building caused the fire.