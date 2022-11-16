AUSTIN (KXAN) — Spirit Airlines is launching a new nonstop route from Austin to Baltimore in the new year.

The daily service will begin on Feb. 8, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials.

The Austin-Baltimore route is already served by Southwest Airlines.

KXAN has reached out to Spirit for more information about the route, including flight times, and will update this story when we hear back.

It’s the second new route taking off for the airline out of Austin in 2023. Nonstop service to Miami is scheduled to begin Jan. 1.

With the new routes, Spirit will soon offer nine flights direct from Austin.

The low-cost airline also recently launched a new route to Monterrey, Mexico, becoming the first carrier to offer nonstop flights to that destination from Austin.

Spirit’s passenger numbers at AUS are still below pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, the airline has flown an average of 45,979 passengers each month from Austin, compared to a monthly average of 70,216 in 2019.

The new Austin-Baltimore route is the sixth new flight already announced for 2023. KXAN has compiled a list of all the new routes launched or scheduled this year.