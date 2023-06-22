SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN)– “We saw a really strong bolt of lightning… our feet were rumbling, it was so bad,” said Dan Lowe, who lives in the Spicewood neighborhood called The Summit at Lake Travis.

A few minutes later, Lowe said, “Somebody knocked on our door and said, ‘Hey, your neighbor’s house is on fire.'”

He said the smoke turned into fire within minutes.

“It just started getting worse and worse and worse and pretty soon the attic was already falling apart before the fire department got here,” he said.

The Pedernales Fire Department responded to a three-story structure fire started by lightning. | Courtesy Pedernales Fire Department

Pedernales Fire Department told KXAN Wednesday that lightning sparked a fire at the home, and the wind fueled it, resulting in a total loss. Fire officials said there were no injuries.

Wayne Harris lives nearby and said he saw the deciding lightning strike.

“I could tell the storm was really powerful; in fact, I’d been texting my dad that the storm had a lot of energy [and] the lightning was really, really powerful,” Harris said. “And not more than five minutes later, I actually saw this house get struck.”

He grabbed his drone and caught footage of Mother Nature in action.

“The house turned into an inferno, and the flames were going all the way from the house all the way to the other side of the street,” Harris said.

Lowe said his home is just 30 feet away from his neighbors’.

“If the winds were going the other way, our house would’ve been gone, too. So, we lucked out,” he said.

He said his neighbors are out of town.

“We were Facetiming them and showing them their house and they were just flabbergasted that their house was… gone,” Lowe said.

Both Lowe and Harris now jolted into considering protecting their homes from a similar fate.

Mario Williams with Texas Lightning Rod Co. said the rule of thumb is: Lightning is lazy.

“Lightning finds the easiest way to get from the… cloud to the ground, or vice versa,” he explained.

He said higher elevation is one risk factor.

“Elevation is a big one, and your elevation relative to other elevations in your vicinity,” he said.

Williams said other risk factors for lightning include if your home sits on some type of deposit of earth metals, or if you live directly over an aquifer.

“If there’s lots of lightning strikes in your area, when you see a storm or if your neighbors have been struck, then you can assume that you do have a higher than normal potential for lightning strike,” he said.

He recommended considering lightning protection, which means a system of poles and cables installed on the outside of your home.

“They help to first dissipate static electricity so that the structure is never hit. And then a secondary function is that they will route any lightning to the ground through the cables and points without allowing it to damage the structure,” he said.