Special BBQ brings together victims and heroes of Sutherland Springs and Santa Fe shootings

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — The communities from Santa Fe and Sutherland Springs are coming together Saturday to honor the heroes, survivors and lost loved ones from the two mass shootings that rocked Texas.

The event is a barbecue hosted by Stephen Willeford, the man who disrupted the Sutherland Springs shooter. The goal of the event is to join these two Texas towns that have experienced similar tragedies

Willeford says he decided to bring these communities together to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Santa Fe shooting and celebrate the brand new First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

May 18 marked the one year anniversary of the Santa Fe Shooting. The day before, students at Santa Fe High School held a tree dedication ceremony to honor the victims.

The next day, May 19, the new baptist church in Sutherland Springs was officially unveiled. The new worship center was completed thanks to millions of dollars in support from across the nation.

The event is being held at the new First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. It will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.