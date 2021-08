One person was taken to hospital after a shooting at a gas station in southeast Austin at East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road Sunday afternoon (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to hospital after a shooting at a gas station in southeast Austin at East Riverside Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road Sunday afternoon, Austin police said.

The adult has critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Police say the suspect isn’t in custody but officers are looking for someone. APD could not provide a description of the suspect, at last check.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.