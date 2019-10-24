Southeast Austin homeowners fed up with detour traffic traveling through neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A traffic detour near a southeast Austin neighborhood has some homeowners on edge.

“We’re all in agreement, we want less congestion, less noise, people are just concerned with the safety of our children here,” Keli Bradford, a Goodnight Ranch homeowner said.

The City of Austin’s Transportation Department’s Right of Way Division approved a detour through the Goodnight Ranch neighborhood last month while construction work at the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Vertex Boulevard takes place.

“We are dealing with an influx of traffic,” Lana Anderson, another Goodnight Ranch homeowner said.

The construction work being done by the private developer, Goodnight Ranch, will expand Slaughter Lane to four lanes between Vertex Bouelvard and Old Lockhart Road. In the meantime, construction has closed the intersection at Vertex Drive; a popular road for drivers trying to get to nearby Blazier Elementary.

“You have parents running late to drop off their kids speeding through our neighborhood,” Anderson said. “They need to take (the traffic) out of the center of our neighborhood, away from where our children are playing, away from where our active families gather and get them away from the liability of hitting one of our kids.”

Neighbors have come up with three alternative routes.

The first option would take Slaughter traffic north onto Bluff Springs, east onto Nuckols Crossing, then north onto Thaxton. This route would eliminate the detour through the neighborhood.

The second route would take traffic onto Alderman and Charles Merle Drive.

Finally, the third would travel through Bluff Springs, east onto Nuckols Crossing, continue straight into the neighborhood onto Charles Merle, then end at Vertex.

Goodnight Ranch homeowners said they want to work with the city with a solution.

“I wish they would consult with somebody in the neighborhood if we’re saying there are other options it would be great if someone would check it out and see if they’re viable,” another concerned neighbor Kristina Donley said.

On Thursday ATD staff plans to meet with several stakeholders including neighbors. Neighbors tell KXAN they will be presenting the three alternative route options.

The detour is expected to last until the end of the year.

ATD staff said they review and approve the permit and the traffic control plans submitted by the private contractor.