South Carolina mail carrier caught on camera tossing package

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina neighborhood is frustrated with a USPS mail carrier’s on-going behavior of tossing packages.

On Thursday afternoon a doorbell camera caught the carrier tossing a package onto Billy Estes’s porch.

“We need to know what’s going on at our homes when we’re not there. I mean not only for our safety, but for little minor things like this,” said Estes.

Neighbors say this is not the first time the carrier has been caught on camera treating their packages poorly.

“She was reported six months ago on camera. On the news. You’re still here. You’re still doing it. What’s been done about it, really?” said Estes.

Estes’s wife went to the Socastee, South Carolina post office on Thursday afternoon to report the carrier, but was asked to e-mail the complaint.

“Basically left her with a card and said, here send in the video. We followed up, sent in the video and basically got a generic response,” said Estes.

Jeanne Olson is the customer service manager at the Socastee branch. Olson e-mailed Estes a response that said in part:

“We remind our employees to treat each customer with the courtesy that we would expect. You may be assured that appropriate action will be taken to correct this behavior and prevent a recurrence.”

On Friday afternoon Estes waited for the mail carrier to ask why she decided to throw his package.

News 13 was there for the conversation and resolution of the issue.

The carrier said a previous delivery made her frustrated and she was having a bad day. She apologized to Estes.

News 13 made several attempts to contact the Socastee post office for a response in what will be done to correct the carrier’s behavior.

We have yet to hear back.