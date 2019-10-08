South Austin food truck park owner frustrated with homeless camping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Setting up tents or mattresses on private property is and has always been illegal, but a south Austin food truck park owner reached out to KXAN over the weekend and said homeless camping is a problem that keeps getting worse.

Fernando Letemendia said that over the last year or so food trucks have been leaving St. Elmo’s Backyard on South Congress Avenue because people who are homeless keep trespassing.

A car and other items left abandoned at St. Elmo’s Backyard on S. Congress Ave. The food truck park owner says homeless people keep trespassing here. (KXAN Photo/Yoojin Cho)

He said he’s asked those people to leave many times, but once he’s able to get one group of people to leave the property, someone else comes and trespasses the next day.

Austin police said they’ve received multiple 911 calls from the food truck park, but unless they’re able to catch someone while they’re trespassing, they can’t cite or arrest them.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with the food truck park owner about the problem he’s experiencing. Hear from him on KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m.