Souper Bowl of Caring breaks all-time record for annual donations

Seven truckloads of donations were delivered to the Central Texas Food Bank on Wednesday for the Souper Bowl of Caring food drive. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Souper Bowl of Caring beat their goal of $10.5 million in food and cash donations to send directly to food banks across the country.

“We all need good news right now, and it is exciting to hear that the grassroots Super Bowl of Caring is on the brink of record participation,” said Founder and Chair Emeritus of Souper Bowl of Caring Rev. Dr. Brad Smith.

“Nearly $10.6 million has been sent directly to food banks across the country this year and the aggregate total given since this movement began with a prayer and one youth group is now over $160 million in cash and pounds of food.”

For some perspective, just four years ago the number of food donations was at just $775,000 and a million in cash.

Nearly 4,000 charities have benefited from Souper Bowl of Caring donations this year and the organization has worked with over 80,000 kids to help take care of people in need.

The organization has been helping people since 1990 and involves schools, churches, businesses, and NFL advocates in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

As of February, the drive had just $810,000 in donations and was about 25% short of their goal of $1.5 million.

To learn how you can donate, visit Tacklehunger.org or call 800-358-SOUP (7687)