Son auctioning off dad’s signed baseball collection to help his old Pony league

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 baseballs, signed by players like Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken, Jr. and Nolan Ryan, are up for auction this week.

Robert Maccabe inherited the balls from his dad when he died unexpectedly last summer. Maccabe is selling his house and moving in with his mom to help her out, and they simply don’t have room for the vast collection Don Maccabe worked on for his entire life.

The money raised will go to Balcones Youth Sports, a community league where the Maccabes have spent a lot of time. Robert started playing tee-ball there as a kid, and his dad coached his team. Robert then coached his own son there while his dad worked on the board and helped with operations.

“Balcones is in our blood, and we want to see it thrive,” Maccabe said.

The most prominent names are up for auction online through Saturday. The rest will be auctioned off live at the Balcones community day happening at the fields Saturday.

