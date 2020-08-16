Some Austin Parks amenities are open, again—but with limitations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Saturday, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department reopened some of its park amenities and facilities.

There are still some COVID-19 safety protocols in place, like limited capacity and temperature checks at tennis centers and golf courses. Boat launches and docks also have park monitors to ensure mask wearing and social distancing.

That means PARD staff members like Marcia Casas are finally back to work.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like in the future, so just being able to make that extra cash and put it away,” Casas said.

The teacher works for PARD part time, and her job on day one of reopening includes keeping commercial boats at bay, which are not allowed to pick up groups from the public ramp.

“Some of them have come through, but they’re understanding that we’re just trying to keep everybody at a distance, and keep everybody safe,” Casas said.

PARD employees monitor Walsh Boat Landing. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

She and her coworker are also making sure groups arriving at Walsh Boat Landing are social distancing and/or wearing masks.

“Very excited about it. That’s why we’re here on a Saturday instead of waiting until Monday morning,” said Andy Neillie, who lives nearby.

He and his friend normally water skis on weekday mornings but couldn’t miss the first launch day.

“His boat’s been in his driveway; my boat’s been in my driveway. I haven’t been on the water since October,” Neillie said.

He’s glad staff members are here enforcing the rules.

“It’s what we need to do right now. We’re very appreciative that the party barges are not here…. They come in too fast, they come in too hard, they’re big, big crowds,” he said.

Casas says more than 100 boats have passed through the landing by about 4 p.m. Saturday, and they’ve only had to give 10 warnings.

“Overall everyone has been very cooperative and following all the guidelines,” she said.

She hopes it stays that way so everyone can stay outside—including parks staff.

“Making sure that we don’t shut down again, so that’s the goal,” Casas said.

All city playgrounds, pools and recreation centers are still closed to the public. You can find a full list of which city facilities are open and which ones are closed online.