Some Austin leaders concerned May propositions could lead to council stalemates

Austin (KXAN) — After Austin City Council approved eight propositions Tuesday to go before voters on the May ballot, some Austin city council members are trying to organize a last-minute meeting to add yet another ballot measure to counteract potential impacts if voters approve some of these propositions and not others.

The concerned council members, who include Vanessa Fuentes, Greg Casar, Paige Ellis, Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, and Mayor Steve Adler, worry that if voters approve the strong mayor proposition (Prop F) but not the proposition to create an additional city council district (Proposition G) or vice versa, the council would be left with an even number of members, and consequentially more stalemate votes.

Mayor Adler posted wording for this new council-initiated charter amendment proposal on Tuesday night. This new ballot measure, if added to the ballot, would be Proposition I. If voters pass the other propositions in a way that would leave the council with an even number of members, this new proposition from the council members (if passes) would automatically add another council member to create an odd number of members.

Currently, the city has posted a special called meeting agenda to vote on this charter amendment Friday at 9:45 p.m., which is not a day nor an hour typical for council meetings. But as Adler referenced in his message board post, it has to be the will of the council to have this meeting, and he is awaiting responses from other council members about whether they want to have this meeting or not.

The city tells KXAN there will need to be a quorum of six council members present for this meeting, but in order to actually pass the charter amendment, they would need a supermajority vote of seven.

A city spokesperson explained that the meeting is being held at 9:45 p.m. on Friday because that allows for 72 hours notice following the mayor’s post on the council message board Tuesday night. There isn’t much time left for the council to act, the city tells KXAN that in order to bring any new charter amendments to the May ballot, the council would need to take action by 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

Depending on how these political scenarios play out, Austin could be left with a council that has as few as ten members or as many as thirteen members.

Why does having an odd number of members matter?

The council right now operates under a 10-1 system with eleven voting members and one mayor. Austin Mayor Steve Adler often refers to this as “the balance of the dais” because it allows one person’s vote to be the tie-breaker if there is a 6-5 split.

The city’s municipal code says the council’s actions cannot be effective or enforceable unless those actions are adopted with approval from a majority of the whole council (presently six votes). Under the current structure, there is no possibility of a tie vote unless someone is absent or recusing themselves from the vote. If the new council structure voters approve has an even number of council members, there is a far greater possibility for results to wind up in a tie, leading to fewer effective council actions.

But what does this have to do with a strong mayor?

With the propositions council approved Tuesday now headed for the May ballot, there are two possible outcomes that could lead to an even number of council members.

If voters approve the proposition, which would move the city to a strong-mayor form of government (Prop F), but do not approve the creation of the 11th Single Member Council District (Prop G), the council would lose the mayor as a voting member and the council would be left with only ten voting members.

If voters approve the addition of an 11th Single Member Council District but do not approve the strong mayor proposition, the mayor would remain as a voting member on the council and a new voting council member would be added, bringing the total number of voting council members up to twelve.

Originally, the strong mayor effort and the creation of the 11th Single Member Council District were slated to be part of the same proposition. But a majority of the council decided on Tuesday to separate out the creation of the 11th Council District into an entirely separate proposition.

What happens if new council member(s) are added?

A city spokesperson explained to KXAN that adding city council member districts would “inevitably impact existing districts to some extent.” The redistricting process would be handled by an independent citizens redistricting commission, the spokesperson explained.

A backup document for the original proposal that this ordinance stemmed from said this redistricting would take effect when the Austin mayor elected on November 2022 takes office.

KXAN will be updating this developing story as we get more details.