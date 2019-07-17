Softball tournament raises money for teen burn victim’s 66th surgery years after accident

Camryn Higgins jogs around the bases on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, during a practice for Saturday’s softball tournament to raise money for his next surgery. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A local teenager who was burned over much of his body when he was 7 needs another surgery, his 66th over the span of 12 years.

A group of friends and family members organized a softball tournament for Saturday to raise some of the $15,000 it’ll cost for the new type of collagen injection that will keep his skin supple as he grows.

“I’m having a problem with my muscles growing but my skin staying compact,” Camryn Higgins said. “So it’s harder to breathe, my heart doesn’t beat as well as most.”

KXAN first profiled Higgins in 2011. A few years earlier, he was cleaning up after his 7th birthday party when he tripped while carrying a lighter to his father. An errant spark ignited fumes from a nearby gas can.

He spent days in the hospital on life support, and doctors told his parents he might not walk or see. Years of surgeries and procedures have given him a new appreciation for life and a vast support network.

“Camryn’s a great kid, and he deserves it,” said Christi Nance, a family friend who organized the softball tournament.

Twelve teams have registered for the softball tournament so far. Teams can still sign up for an entry fee of $250, which will go to the surgery.

On KXAN News Today, when his dad switched insurance companies a year ago, Higgins’ burn care became a pre-existing condition — why the family says the company won’t pay for this surgery.