Sod Poodles: Amarillo professional baseball unveils new team name

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s minor league baseball team unveiled their name today at a press conference with a big celebration at the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo.

The team’s name is the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The Sod Poodles beat out the following other names: Boot Scooters, Bronc Busters, Jerky and Long Haulers.

Amarillo Professional Baseball said the Sod Poodles, a pioneer’s nickname for the “Prairie Dogs,” was chosen due to its Texas pioneer ties, appeal to kids, marketability, and representing the fun of Minor League Baseball.

The Sod Poodles will unveil their new uniforms for the 2019 season at a later date.

The Sod Poodles inaugural season will be played at the new MPEV in downtown.

The team’s inaugural home opener is set to take place on Monday, April 8, 2019, against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

The Sod Poodles will be the AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

For more information visit SodPoodles.com.

