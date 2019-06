AUSTIN (KXAN) — Most parent probably already have mixed feelings about their children using social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat.

Social media can have a negative impact on the way children see their own body image. The number of school-aged children hospitalized for suicidal thoughts has more than doubled since 2008.

Dr. Allison Chase from the Eating Recovery Center sat down with KXAN to explain the warning signs parents should be aware of.