So many kids are getting COVID-19, AISD is offering online school help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Sarah Christian got a text from her daughter at Akins High School.

“She said, ‘I’m the only kid in my class right now. And I said, ‘What do you mean where is everybody? And she was like… I guess they’re all out from COVID,” Christian recalled.

“My reaction was like, ‘Whaaaaat’ and then a lot of exclamation points, I think, to the message because it just seems so shocking,” she said.

In Thursday night’s family newsletter, the Austin Independent School District reported 780 COVID-19 cases among students just this week.

The current student case surge is the biggest the school district has seen, according to a graph also included in the newsletter.

The district said because of the increase in student COVID-19 cases, they are partnering with an online company called HeyTutor to offer free help while in quarantine, or whenever they need it.

The service is for students in kindergarten through fifth grades for all subjects, the district said in its newsletter.

The district has also been experiencing cases leading teacher absences, pushing them to ask families to fill in as substitute teachers.

This week, the district reported 504 COVID-19 cases among staff.

Administration and office staff are filling in those gaps.

“Thank you for your email. I am helping a campus as a substitute teacher today and will have intermittent access to email,” read an away message for an AISD communications employee when KXAN reached out.

“My son said that… his vice-principal is having to substitute into classrooms because a lot of the teachers have been absent with it,” Christian said.

Parents can sign up for tutoring support here.

This is a developing story. KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more @ 6 p.m.