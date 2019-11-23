Smugglers cut truck-sized hole in ‘old border wall’ in Southern California

Border Patrol agents guard the area where the border wall was breached Nov. 20, 2019, near Campo, California. (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Smugglers cut a hole in the border wall big enough for a truck to drive into California, pictures posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show.

The tweet says Border Patrol agents stopped the smugglers after they breached a section of the “old border wall” and drove a stolen truck through the border in an attempt to smuggle 15 people into the U.S.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the incident took place at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Campo, California. Federal officials described to the newspaper the smuggling attempt as “brazen” and that it “involved cutting a section of the border wall in Southern California.”

A second photo tweeted by CBP shows the stolen white utility truck in the desert. According to federal officials, the Bee reported, agents spotted a man with the truck using bolt cutters to cut a lock on a private gate.

Yesterday, #USBP stopped smugglers after they breached old border wall and drove a stolen truck through the border in an attempt to smuggle 15 people into the U.S. New border infrastructure helps prevent this type of incursion. #AlwaysVigilant #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/njg3TocaVf — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) November 21, 2019

The newspaper said 16 people were arrested.

A large portion of the border wall in Southern California and Southwestern Arizona is made of Vietnam-era helicopter landing mats. That includes the area where the incursion took place.

In the Tweet, CBP said new border infrastructure will help prevent this type of incursion. The tweet included the hashtags, “AlwaysVigilant” and “HonorFirst.”