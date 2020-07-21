Small dog rescued after 3 days in drain pipe at California university

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Firefighters rescued a small dog who had been stuck in a drain pipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus for three days, officials said.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared photos of their rescue of 2-year-old Sophie on Thursday.
The 10- to 15-pound dog had been missing for about a month from her home, which is about five minutes away, Capt. Daniel Bertucelli told KEYT in Santa Barbara.
How Sophie ended up in the 18-inch pipe remains a mystery, but the fire department said the dog was spotted in the area earlier in the week.
It took crews about 20 minutes to retrieve Sophie using a hose to coax her to the surface, according to fire officials.