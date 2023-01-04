AUSTIN (KXAN) – As we push further into the heart of winter, Central Texans will continue to deal with bouts of dry and cold weather. These harsh conditions can lead to irritated, dry and cracked skin and lips.

Even with the days becoming shorter and the sun angle lower in the sky, many people can and do get sunburn as well; especially those traveling to areas with snow or water.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with Doctor Emily Wood, who is a dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas about best skin protection practices in the months ahead. You can read the interview below to learn more.

Sean Kelly, KXAN News: What are some best practices for your skin as we head towards the heart of winter?

Dr. Emily Wood, Westlake Dermatology: So, you know, today, it’s super cloudy. And actually some of the cloudiest days can actually distribute even more UV radiation or sun damage to our skin. So it’s just as important to use your sun protection on even the cloudy days as we are experiencing this winter. So things I recommend are sunscreen every day. My personal favorites are mineral-based sunscreen, so something with either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. Those have been found to protect better against UVA and UVB rays.

Other things to remember are protecting your eyes as well. So look for sunglasses that say they are 100% protective against both UVA and UVB rays. Other areas, you want to protect your ears and your top of your head.

Kelly: So tell me about some of the numbers in terms of melanoma increasing over the past decade or so.

Wood: We are catching melanomas earlier so I do think that’s part of why there’s been an increase in the number of melanomas being diagnosed and we’re getting better at detecting them as well. Unfortunately still, you know about one American dies from melanoma every hour, which is why it’s so important to get your skin checked by a board certified dermatologist.

One really neat thing that’s come about in the past couple of years is there’s a company called DermTech out of San Diego. And they actually came up with a sticker test where you can put a little sticker on your skin to test the genomics of a mole. So you’re extracting genetic material with a sticker, which is amazing because that actually gives you more information than what we can just see with our eyes. And so when a patient comes in and they have you know, several moles they’re worried about this is a nice first step we can do to determine if any of these moles need further addressing as far as biopsy or surgery.

Kelly: A lot of people from Austin may be going out on vacation, maybe going skiing, going to Colorado with all the snow there. Does that increase your chances of getting sunburned with the snow cover and the sun while they’re skiing?

Wood: Yes, so a you’re at higher elevations so you’re gonna have more UV rays hitting you there and then a lot of the UV rays are going to bounce off the snow just because it’s so white, so you’re gonna get more sun damage in the snow. Same goes if you’re going to a tropical getaway at the beach. It just reflects out the water in the sand. So super important to make sure you’re using your sunscreen, using the sun protective clothing.

Kelly: Obviously with winter comes drier air. What are some tips to keep your skin moisturized?

Wood: So I recommend a good moisturizer in a cream form. Lotions traditionally contain high alcohol content, which is very drying for your skin. Sometimes even just plain Vaseline is perfect for keeping your lips more moisturize. And then just using gentle soap. So don’t use any exfoliators. Something like Dove is just perfect for cleaning your skin but not stripping off the healthy barrier.