Skeletal remains found in a Seguin bedroom, police say

SEGUIN, TX (KXAN) — Sunday at 10 p.m., officers with the Seguin Police Department got information about the possibility of human remains at the residence on the 900 block of Anderson Street. During a search, the remains were found inside a bedroom.

SPD posted on their Facebook account at 2 p.m. Monday about the remains and that an investigation is now underway. They said police officers first got to the home where this all happened before 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators have yet to determine the identity of the person.

The Guadalupe County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, and the Texa State University Department of Anthropology are all working together to determine who this person is, when they died, and how they died. The remains are being given over to the university to perform the analysis, SPD said.

Human, skeletal remains were found at a residence in Seguin Sunday. Photo of the home where the remains were found courtesy Seguin Police Department.

