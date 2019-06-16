Six-year-old Elgin student alive after being hit by 18-wheeler

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of U.S. 290 East are re-opened after being closed Tuesday afternoon when a 6-year-old was hit by an 18-wheeler three miles east of Elgin.

According to Elgin Fire Department, the boy had just stepped off the bus near the 290/Old McDade Road intersection when he was hit by an 18-wheeler. Elgin ISD police say the bus was pulled over at its normal drop-off spot when a semi-truck came up from behind and swerved, striking the student.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver was attempting to avoid the bus, but hit the child in the process. According to the DPS, the boy’s cousin was also getting off the bus when it happened, but was not hit.

DPS says it’s too early to determine how fast the driver — who stayed on the scene — was going, or whether he will be cited. The driver told DPS he couldn’t brake in time when he saw the school bus stopped with its flashers on and stop sign out.

According to the truck’s records with the U.S. Department of Transportation, the truck’s owner is Austin-based Roka Carrier.

The boy was air-flighted to Dell Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.