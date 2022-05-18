AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six people are in the hospital Wednesday morning after two mobile homes burned on Research Boulevard just northwest of Lamar Boulevard. The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused the fire and won’t have an update until 9 a.m.

Paramedics with Austin-Travis County EMS took three adults and three kids to the hospital. One adult has critical, life threatening injuries. Two of the children have potentially life threatening injuries. The other four are expected to survive.

Austin Fire says crews got the call about the fire in the 8100 block of northbound Research Boulevard at 11:38 Tuesday night. Crews were able to knock down the fire by 12:10 a.m.