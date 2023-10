SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced Monday a kids cosmic rollercoaster will be ready with “special preview opportunities.”

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced its ‘Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster’ has preview opportunities coming soon | Courtesy Six Flags Fiesta Texas promotional video

Six Flags showed a video of the ‘Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster,’ which has a vibrant red light on the track and a symbol of The Flash superhero on the front of the roller coaster.

Six Flags said “special preview opportunities” are coming soon, according to a social media post.