Youth struggling the most with mental health, national research group says

FILE: A picture of a human brain taken by a positron emission tomography scanner, also called PET scan, is seen on a screen. (Credit: FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The most recent data finds the number of people with depression and anxiety has skyrocketed.

“The picture for youth is even more concerning,” said Schroeder Stribling, president and CEO of Mental Health America. The nonprofit released its annual report with a lookahead to 2022.

“We’ve got about 10% of youth experiencing major depression, and even so for youth of color, we have about 15% of youth reporting major depression. Of the youth, about 60% have not been able to access care,” said Stribling.

The report called “The State of Mental Health in America” gathers national survey data to measure a community’s mental health needs and access to care state by state. The report ranks Texas 44th at the bottom of the list, meaning there is higher prevalence of mental health and lower access to care.

Stribling says she hopes the research will shape policymaking addressing mental health.

“School-based services is something we can really focus on that can start in the earliest stages, social and emotional learning which is a prevention effort, mental health education. And then, having therapists and clinicians and other mental health resources directly accessible in the schools for students. We know most kids with access to mental health services especially in low-income areas will access them at school.”

View the full report online here.