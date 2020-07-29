You can help food insecure Texans when you buy H-E-B products this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the struggle to put food on the table grows during the pandemic, local food banks say they’ve seen the need double.

Now, H-E-B is launching a new initiative — and asking customers to help feed those in need.

The H-E-B- “Summer of Giving” will offer customers a chance to donate to food insecure Texans this way: each time a customer purchases an H-E-B product, they’ll donate to Feeding Texas. The donation promise goes up to $2 million, which will equal 20 million meals.

It’s important that as Texans we really pull together to help those families and children struggling with hunger,” says Winell Herron, H-E-B VP of Public Affairs. “And we know that throughout the years — especially during times of crisis — HEB and our loyal customers have demonstrated our eagerness to find ways to help those in need.”

Feeding Texas says that more than 1 in 4 Texas families are struggling to afford food right now and that four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the need has nearly doubled. A June study from Northwestern University estimated that food insecurity in Texas reached 27% in May and overall, the sharpest increase in need is among Black and Hispanic households.

In June, Feeding Texas served 400,000 families, half of which were first time visitors.

“Together with H-E-B, we will keep our communities resilient so that we all emerge from this crisis healthy and strong,” says Celia Cole, Feeding Texas CEO.

You can participate with Feeding Texas by donating, volunteering or donating at the organization’s website.

H-E-B’s “Summer of Giving” will run through Sept. 8.